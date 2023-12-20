Project targets 1,900 transportation investments in Inland Empire

The Southern California Association of Governments has identified about 1,900 transportation improvement projects for the Inland Empire over the next 25 years, officials said today.

SCAG released its draft Connect SoCal 2024 Regional Transportation Plan/Sustainable Communities Strategy last month as a long-term vision for transportation investments throughout the six-county region, which comprises Imperial, Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties.

The Inland Empire projects that were identified as needing improvement over the next 25 years included:

-- Express lanes along Interstate 15 in Riverside County from Cajalco Road to state Route 74 and on state Route 60 from I-15 to the state Route 91/60/215 interchange;

-- Express lanes along Interstate 15 in San Bernardino County from state Route 60 to state Route 210;

-- The Brightline West High-Speed Rail system from Las Vegas to Rancho Cucamonga;

-- The Ontario International Airport Loop;

-- The West Valley Connector bus rapid transit system;

-- Bus replacements throughout the Riverside Transit Authority service area.

Officials said the return on investment of implementing the plan would be significant, reducing travel delays, improving health outcomes and generating about 87,500 jobs directly and indirectly each year in the IE alone.

Following the public review period, a final version of Connect SoCal 2024 is expected to be presented to SCAG's Regional Council for approval in spring 2024.

"This plan incorporates local input more so than in past cycles,'' said Buena Park Mayor Art Brown, SCAG's Regional Council president. "This can help us move together as a region toward improving our transportation network and meeting our sustainability goals."

The draft Connect SoCal 2024 is available for public comment and review until Jan. 12, 2024. To learn more and submit comments, visit connectsocal.org.