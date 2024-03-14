Tennessee teen allegedly targets RivCo school with bogus bomb threats

A series of bogus bomb threats targeting San Jacinto High School originated from a teenager in Tennessee, who is now under investigation, authorities said today.

Beginning March 5 and continuing to Wednesday, the school "received multiple bomb threats,'' resulting in responses by the Riverside County Sheriff's Department's Hazardous Devices Team, according to the agency.

"On every incident ... the team conducted thorough searches of the premises for any suspicious devices, but no threats were found,'' sheriff's Sgt. Orlando Castaneda said.

He said that during the investigation, deputies determined a 16-year-old boy in Dyer, Tennessee, whose identity was not disclosed, was the main individual calling in the fake bomb threats, though two calls were apparently made by other, as-yet unidentified parties.

"A report was taken and forwarded to the proper authorities in Tennessee for prosecution,'' Castaneda said.

There was no explanation for why the teen allegedly targeted San Jacinto High School.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the sheriff's San Jacinto station at 951-654-2702.