Camp Pendleton Marine pleads guilty to killing 12-year-old boy in DUI crash

A Camp Pendleton-based Marine who drove drunk and caused the death of a 12-year-old boy in an Oceanside car crash pleaded guilty today to gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and DUI charges.

Edward Minot, 21, was arrested last summer for the crash that killed Santiago Gaspar and injured two others in the vehicle, including the victim's 6-year-old brother.

Minot was 20 years old at the time and he was also injured in the Fourth of July crash.

Minot, who was initially charged with murder, is expected to be sentenced next month to 13 years and eight months in state prison, according to Deputy District Attorney David Uyar.

According to Oceanside police, the crash happened about 11 p.m. after an Oceanside police officer was alerted to a white Volkswagen Golf GTI hatchback near Mission Avenue and Myers Street traveling with no lights on.

"The officer attempted to effect a traffic stop northbound on Myers Street just south of Pier View Way,'' OPD Sgt. Clint Bussey said. "The driver failed to yield and immediately sped north on Myers Street at a high rate of speed."

About 30 seconds later, the suspect's vehicle broadsided a blue Nissan Altima traveling east on Surfrider Way, the sergeant said. Alcohol and speed were considered to be factors in the collision, Bussey said.