Man allegedly hired by IE pastor for contract murder likely in Mexico

A 25-year-old man who allegedly tried to kill a motorist under a murder-for-hire agreement with an Inland Empire pastor may be hiding out in Mexico, according to court papers.

Jesus Abel Felix Garcia was the alleged triggerman who targeted Llmar Barajas at a Riverside intersection last October.

Garcia is charged with attempted murder, assault with a firearm and conspiracy. His specific whereabouts are unknown. There is an active warrant for his arrest.

Samuel Davalos Pasillas, 47, pastor of a Latin church in Victorville, is charged identically, with an additional allegation of solicitation of murder. Co-defendant Juan Manuel Cebreros, 55, of Long Beach is charged the same as Garcia.

Pasillas and Cebreros are each being held in lieu of $1 million bail at the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside.

They pleaded not guilty during a joint arraignment Monday at the Riverside Hall of Justice and are slated to appear for a felony settlement conference on March 26.

According to an arrest warrant declaration filed by the Riverside Police Department, Sam Pasillas did not like Barajas and did not want him with his daughter, Yareli Pasillas.

Detectives interviewed the woman, the victim and the pastor's son, Samuel Pasillas Jr., and ``all said Sam is extremely controlling of Yareli, and they did not believe he approved of her dating Barajas,'' the declaration said.

According to police, on the night of Oct. 21, Barajas was driving in the area of Grove Community Drive and Plainview Street when he stopped at the intersection. He noticed a Toyota Corolla pull alongside him, occupied by two men, and the one in the passenger seat of the sedan ``fired several shots,'' wounding the victim, court papers stated.

"The victim drove himself to the hospital and was treated for his injuries,'' Riverside police Officer Ryan Railsback said.

The man has since recovered.

In the ensuing investigation, detectives developed leads that Pasillas allegedly had sought out and hired Garcia to perpetrate the contract killing, paying him three installments totaling $39,500, according to the declaration.

Detectives procured search warrants for Sam Pasillas' mobile phone data, which revealed ``multiple meetings with Jesus on different dates,'' court papers said.

The men's last rendezvous occurred on Oct. 25 in Paramount, according to the affidavit.

``The meeting was short,'' the narrative said. ``Garcia then fled the country and went to Mexico.''

Investigators detained Sam Pasillas for questioning last week.

``During the Miranda interview of Sam, he told several lies. ... However, when presented with evidence, including cell phone records and messages, he admitted to hiring Jesus Garcia to scare Llmar Barajas,'' the declaration said.

Pasillas and Cebreros were taken into custody without incident during warrant searches in Victorville and Long Beach on March 13.

None of the defendants have prior documented felony or misdemeanor convictions in Riverside County.