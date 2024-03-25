Los Angeles County announces death of firefighter

The Los Angeles County Fire Department announced today the on-duty death of one of its firefighters, although the circumstances surrounding the death were not immediately released.

According to the agency, firefighter Jonathan Van Oeffelen died Sunday. He was assigned to fire station 52 in Vernon.

"We extend our deepest condolences and prayers to the family, friends and colleagues of FF Van Oeffelen,'' the fire department posted on social media. "To ensure the proper care and support of the Van Oeffelen family and our personnel, Fire Chief Anthony C. Marrone has activated the department's chaplains, Peer Support team, behavioral health clinicians, and Memorial Management team.

"Thank you for respecting the privacy of the Van Oeffelen family during this extraordinarily difficult time."