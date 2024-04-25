Fire breaks out on Oceanside Pier

A fire erupted today on the far end of the Oceanside Pier, sending a thick plume of black smoke into the air over the coastal haven.

The fire broke out shortly after 3 p.m., prompting a warning from the Oceanside Fire Department for residents and visitors to avoid the area.

WATCH LIVE: Oceanside Pier fire https://t.co/EIcuoiGBpp — ABC 10News San Diego (@10News) April 25, 2024

The blaze was burning on the far end of the pier, which previously housed a Ruby's diner that closed three years ago.

Video from the scene showed smoke emanating from flames on the underside of the pier, as well as from the building on the far end of the structure. Crews on the scene reported that the railings on the south side of the pier had collapsed.

Fire crews were seen positioned on the pier itself, aided by at least two fire boats that were spraying ocean water onto the blaze. Crews on scene were also requesting air support to help douse the flames.

There were no immediate reports of any injuries.

The pier spans roughly 1,950 feet, and is billed as the longest wooden over-water pier on the West Coast.

The original structure was built in the 1880s, but the most recent version opened to the public in 1987. The original pier was destroyed by rough storm water in 1890. It was rebuilt and reopened in 1896, but destroyed again 1902.