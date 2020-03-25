Chief Medical Officer at Eisenhower Health answers your coronavirus questions
Dr. Alan Williamson, Chief Medical Officer at Eisenhower Health, joined us live to answer your coronavirus questions.
Watch our special "Coronavirus: Questions Answered" segments every weekday at 6:30 p.m. on Fox and CBS. Health experts and local officials join us live to answer your questions about the coronavirus.
Send your questions to coronavirus@kesq.com, you can write out your question or send it as a video for a chance to be included in the newscast.
