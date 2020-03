County coronavirus cases increase to 185, case breakdown by city unveiled

Coronavirus

Officials announced 34 new coronavirus cases Friday afternoon.

The county are also breaking down the cases by city.

Desert Hot Springs 3 cases

Palm Springs 15 cases, 2 deaths

Cathedral City 3 cases

Rancho Mirage 9 cases, 2 deaths

Palm Desert 12 cases, 1 death

La Quinta 4 cases

Indio 8 cases, 2 deaths

A look at cases throughout the county

80+ - 13 cases

65 to 79 - 36 cases

40 to 64 - 77 cases

18 to 39 - 56 cases

5 to 17 - 2 cases

Unknown - 1 case

Check out the map here.