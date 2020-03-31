County health officials issue new recommendations to cover the face

Coronavirus

Riverside County health officials issued new recommendations for how residents could properly cover their faces when going out for essential travel to doctor appointments, grocery shopping or pharmacy visits.

According to officials, residents should make sure to cover their nose and mouth. You don't have to use face coverings that are hospital grade but it just needs to cover your nose and mouth.

Health officials say bandanas, fabric masks, and neck gaiters will work. Fabric covers and bandanas can be washed and used again.

The reasoning officials are using to recommend that you cover your face comes from the belief that transmission occurs primarily through droplets from an infected individual. Fabrics can easily filter those droplets.

Fabrics not only helps to reduce the risk that a healthy person can breathe the droplets in but also protects others around someone with mild symptoms who may not yet realize they have the illness.

Face covering should be worn anytime a person is outside of their home, even in offices of essential businesses.

Local officials had previously not recommended the large-scale use of face coverings, but circumstances have changed.

"When the situation changes, the rulebook changes,” said Dr. Cameron Kaiser, Riverside County public health officer. “We’re seeing our numbers increasing even sooner than we predicted and that means our strategy must change too. Covering your face doesn’t change the orders everyone must abide by to stay home as much as possible and maintain social distancing, but it’s an extra layer of protection that I think we need to add.”