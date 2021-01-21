Nearly 300 local farmworkers receive their first COVID vaccine dose

Coronavirus

Riverside County and its community partners ramped up vaccination efforts for farmworkers in the Coachella Valley.

Thursday morning, hundreds of farmworkers lined up at Tudor Ranch in Mecca to receive their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

"It's a very unique event, the first of its kind, I would say through California and in the nation," said Yaoska Machado, a spokesperson for Riverside County

Officials say close to 300 farmworkers were vaccinated Thursday morning.

"We're doing everything possible to ensure the vaccination of our farmworkers, they're essential," said Supervisor Manuel Perez.

