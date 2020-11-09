Arrest made in deadly weekend shooting in Desert Hot Springs

Crime

The Desert Hot Springs Police Department has made an arrest in a deadly shooting that occurred over the weekend.

Officers found a woman with a single gunshot wound on Saturday at approximately 7:00 p.m. along the 66700 block of 8th Street.

The woman, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman's identity has not been released by the coroner's office and will not be released until next of kin is notified first.

According to Desert Hot Springs Deputy Chief Steven Shaw, the suspect and victim had children together.

DHSPD and jail records confirmed the suspect is booked into jail on murder with bail set at $1 million.

As part of station policy, we will not publish the identity of the suspect until they are officially charged by the Riverside County District Attorney's Office.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.