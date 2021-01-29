Authorities identify man murdered in Thousand Palms, search for suspect continues

Crime

The Riverside County Coroner's office has identified a man shot and killed early Friday morning in Thousand Palms.

The shooting happened on the 73000 block of Stanton Drive in Thousand Palms. The Sheriff's Department wrote that deputies were notified of the shooting at approximately 2:30 a.m.

The victim was identified as Edward Pierce, 39, a Thousand Palms resident.

Investigators say the suspect(s) fled the area prior to deputies arrival and are still outstanding.

The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact Investigator Navarrete of the Central Homicide Unit at (951) 955-2777 or Investigator Jones of the Pam Desert Station at 760-836-1600.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Valley Crimestoppers at (760) 341-STOP.

News Channel 3's Shelby Nelson will have more on the shooting, including reaction from neighbors tonight at 5 & 6 p.m.