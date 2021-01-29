Skip to Content
Crime
By ,
Published 4:45 pm

Authorities identify man murdered in Thousand Palms, search for suspect continues

The Riverside County Coroner's office has identified a man shot and killed early Friday morning in Thousand Palms.

The shooting happened on the 73000 block of Stanton Drive in Thousand Palms. The Sheriff's Department wrote that deputies were notified of the shooting at approximately 2:30 a.m.

The victim was identified as Edward Pierce, 39, a Thousand Palms resident.

Investigators say the suspect(s) fled the area prior to deputies arrival and are still outstanding.

The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact Investigator Navarrete of the Central Homicide Unit at (951) 955-2777 or Investigator Jones of the Pam Desert Station at 760-836-1600.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Valley Crimestoppers at (760) 341-STOP.

News Channel 3's Shelby Nelson will have more on the shooting, including reaction from neighbors tonight at 5 & 6 p.m.

News / News Headlines / Top Stories

Shelby Nelson

Shelby Nelson is a News Reporter for KESQ News Channel 3. She joined our team in September 2019 after living in San Francisco for 6 years. Learn more about Shelby here.

Jesus Reyes

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content