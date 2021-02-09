Police pursuit ends after suspect runs out of gas on the I-10

Crime

A high-speed pursuit that spanned several miles along Interstate 10 came to an end when the suspect's vehicle ran out of gas, a California Highway Patrol officer told News Channel 3.

The pursuit started sometime around 2:10 p.m. The suspect led police from the Monroe exit to Cabazon. The vehicle came to a stop on the westbound side of the I-10 between Haugen Lehmann and Main Street.

A CHP officer told News Channel 3 that the suspect ran out of gas coming up the hill.

Police said they recovered a pellet rifle inside the vehicle. A bottle of what appears to be prescription drugs was visible inside the vehicle as well.

The suspect surrendered peacefully when their vehicle stopped and was taken into custody. The suspect has not been identified.

There was no word on what started the pursuit. We have reached out to CHP for additional details.