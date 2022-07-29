RSO: Indio man out on bail found with fentanyl, meth, and heroin

A 59-year-old man remains behind bars for allegedly being in possession of fentanyl, methamphetamine and heroin with intention to sell.

The Indio was arrested Thursday night on suspicion of possessing methamphetamine for sale, transporting methamphetamine, possession of fentanyl for sale, possession of heroin for sale, being a convicted felon in possession of ammunition, and committing a felony while out on bail, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

Authorities stopped the man at Cesar Chavez Street and Avenue 50 in Coachella at around 7:30 p.m. Thursday and searched his vehicle. They allegedly found about two pounds of suspected methamphetamine.

The man was arrested and booked into the John J. Benoit Detention Center in Indio. He was being held on $150,000 bail.

Authorities said his residence in the 82-100 block of Dr. Carreon Boulevard was then searched at around 11 p.m., with a warrant, by the Coachella Valley Narcotic Task Force and sheriff's deputies, who allegedly found 580 fentanyl pills, powder fentanyl, more methamphetamine, heroin, ammunition and items indicative of selling narcotics.