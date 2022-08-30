Skip to Content
Charges filed against Palm Desert man for alleged country club burglaries

Adan Abel Holguin
RSO
Adan Abel Holguin

A 36-year-old man suspected of carrying out multiple residential burglaries in Palm Desert since June was charged today with two counts of burglary and other offenses.

In addition to the burglary counts, Adan Abel Holguin was charged with receiving stolen property, possessing ammunition and having contraband in jail, according to court records.

He's scheduled to be arraigned at the Larson Justice Center in Indio Tuesday afternoon.

Holguin was arrested Friday after members of the sheriff's Palm Desert Station Burglary Suppression Unit and the Palm Desert and Indian Wells Special Enforcement Teams searched a residence in the 77000 block of Michigan Drive in the Palm Desert Country Club as part of an investigation on residential burglaries within the community between June and this month, according to Sgt. Rovann Cleveland of the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

Cleveland said BSU members identified Holguin as a suspect and, during the search, allegedly found evidence and the victims' property in his possession.

Holguin was booked into the John J. Benoit Detention Center in Indio and was being held on $250,000 bail.

