Police investigate car-to-car shooting in Cathedral City

Police are investigating a shooting in Cathedral City Monday evening.

The shooting happened around the area of Perez Road and Date Palm Drive.

Details remain limited at this time.

Cathedral City Police Commander Jon Enos confirmed there was a car-to-car shooting with one person. The person was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

Enos confirmed more information will be released as the investigation continues.

The scene is now clear.

Stay with News Channel 3 for updates.