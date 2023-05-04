Felon charged for allegedly having explosive device, firing shot in DHS

Felony charges were filed today against a 31-year-old felon suspected of firing a gunshot inside a Desert Hot Springs home and having an explosive device.

Sean Daniel Bejarano of Desert Hot Springs faces one felony count each of attempted murder, assault with an assault weapon, being a convicted felon and narcotic addict in possession of a firearm, possessing ammunition, criminal threats to cause death or great bodily injury, possessing a destructive device other than fixed ammunition, possessing a destructive device without permit, possessing a destructive device near private habitation, shooting at a dwelling and discharging a firearm in a negligent manner, according to court records.

He additionally faces a misdemeanor count of assault of a person by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury.

He was set to be arraigned on the charges Thursday afternoon at the Larson Justice Center in Indio.

Officers responded at 12:07 a.m. Tuesday to the 12200 block of Ocotillo Road to a report of a disturbance involving a firearm, according to the Desert Hot Springs Police Department.

"While en route to the call, officers were advised that a gunshot had been fired inside the residence,'' police said in a statement. "Officers arrived and encountered an adult male armed with a rifle standing in the front walkway of the residence."

The suspect allegedly fled into the home and barricaded himself. The other occupants in the home were escorted to safety.

Bejarano was subsequently taken into custody with assistance from the Riverside County Sheriff's Department SWAT team, according to police.

After his arrest, detectives from the police department searched the home, where they found a suspected explosive device, police said. It was secured and removed from the home by bomb technicians from the sheriff department's Bomb Squad.

Bejarano was booked into the John J. Benoit Detention Center in Indio, where he remains held on $1 million bail.

He has prior felony convictions in Riverside County for having drugs in jail and for assault with a gun, according to court records.