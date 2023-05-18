Palm Springs Police search for suspects, advise public of rise in pool pump, heater thefts

Police today advised the public of a significant rise in pool pump and pool heater thefts in recent months as they searched for two men suspected of recently stealing pool equipment in Palm Springs and fleeing the scene.

"The department recommends installing anti-theft cages, video surveillance cameras and GPS tracking devices to safeguard your property,'' the Palm Springs Police Department said in a statement. "These measures can significantly enhance the security of your pool equipment."

A recent theft incident involving pool equipment occurred May 1, when homeowners from the south end of Palm Springs confronted two men in the act, according to police. The suspects fled in a Ford Ranger pickup truck and took a portion of the pool equipment.

One man was described as having black hair, weighing approximately 165 pounds and wearing a white long-sleeve shirt, black pants and a white face cover, police said. The other man was described as weighing approximately 175 pounds and wearing a blue polo shirt, brown pants and a red hair cover.

Anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of the suspects was asked to call Det. Alex Doherty of the Palm Springs PD at 760-323-2142.

"The Palm Springs Police Department is committed to diligently investigating these crimes and urges community members to report any pool equipment thefts promptly,'' police said.