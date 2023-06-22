Palm Desert man pleads guilty to multiple burglaries, sentenced to 5 years

A 36-year-old man pleaded guilty today to carrying out multiple residential burglaries in Palm Desert last year and was immediately sentenced to five years in state prison.

Adan Abel Holguin pleaded guilty Thursday at the Larson Justice Center in Indio to two felony counts of burglary and one felony count each of receiving stolen property, being in possession of ammunition and having contraband in jail, according to court records.

He was immediately sentenced to five years in state prison.

Members of the Palm Desert sheriff's station, along with members of the Palm Desert and Indian Wells Special Enforcement Teams investigated multiple residential burglaries in the community between June and August of 2022, according to Sgt. Rovann Cleveland of the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

Ultimately, the investigation led to the identification of Holguin as the perpetrator, Cleveland said. It also yielded a search warrant for a residence in the 77000 block of Michigan Drive in the Palm Desert Country Club.

"During the service of the search warrant, additional pieces of evidence and property belonging to the victims were recovered,'' Cleveland wrote in a statement.