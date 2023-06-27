OC woman pleads guilty to Palm Desert business burglary, gets year-plus in jail

A woman pleaded guilty today to burglarizing a Palm Desert business and was immediately sentenced to one year and four months in county jail.

Ali Danielle Castillo, 27, of Orange County, pleaded guilty Tuesday at the Larson Justice Center in Indio to one felony count of burglary, according to court records.

Co-defendant Michael James Graham, 53, of Lakewood in Los Angeles County, is also suspected in the burglary and is due back in court Sept. 21 for a felony settlement conference.

Michael James Graham

Deputies from the sheriff's Palm Desert station responded to an alarm call in the 73400 block of El Paseo at 4:26 a.m. June 9, according to Sgt. Emil Stan of the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

Stan said Graham allegedly punched through a window of the business and stole merchandise valued at approximately $40,000, while Castillo was the lookout and getaway driver.

"Deputies located the suspects in their getaway vehicle, a white Chevy Suburban, in the unincorporated area of Anza,'' Stan said in a statement. "A search of their vehicle was conducted and the stolen property was recovered."

Graham and Castillo were subsequently booked into the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning. Graham was released on his own recognizance June 14.

Anyone with information about the burglary was asked to contact Deputy Pouchoulen from the Palm Desert sheriff's station at 760-836-1600, or call anonymously at 760-341-STOP (7867).