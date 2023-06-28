Skip to Content
Crime

Man pleads guilty to starting small fire in Palm Springs, sentenced to 2 years

Anthony Cordero
Palm Springs PD
Anthony Cordero
By
Published 4:54 PM

A 33-year-old homeless man pleaded guilty today to starting a small brush fire in Palm Springs earlier this year and was immediately sentenced to two years in state prison.

Anthony Cordero pleaded guilty at the Larson Justice Center in Indio to one felony count of arson to a non-dwelling, according to court records.   

Officers responded at around 5:40 p.m. April 10 to the Prescott Preserve, near the 1000 block of South El Cielo Road, to a report of an active fire, according to the Palm Springs Police Department.

"When officers arrived at the scene, they were provided a description of a subject in the area who allegedly may have started the fire,'' police said in a statement. "The Palm Springs Fire Department responded to the scene, and they were able to extinguish a small, isolated brush fire."  

Cordero, who matched the description provided by a witness, was subsequently found and arrested in the area, according to police.   

According to court records, Cordero has one prior felony conviction of burglary from July 2022, for which he was serving two years of formal probation.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: Crime

Jump to comments ↓

City News Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content