Man admits abducting girlfriend in Banning, sentenced to prison

A 32-year-old man who dragged his girlfriend out of a Banning motel and took her away with him to another location pleaded guilty today to kidnapping and other charges and was immediately sentenced to five years in state prison.

Hector Puga Sanchez of Banning admitted the abduction count, as well as a charge of domestic violence with a sentence-enhancing great bodily injury allegation, during a status hearing at the Banning Justice Center.

Riverside County Superior Court Judge Joshlyn Pulliam accepted the plea and imposed the sentence stipulated under the terms of the agreement.

According to the Banning Police Department, on the night of June 11, Sanchez went to the Days Inn at 2320 Ramsey St. and kicked in a door to the room where his girlfriend was staying.

Police spokeswoman Sol Avila said that he "dragged the female out of the room by force," fleeing with her as witnesses called 911.

Patrol officers reached the location a short time later but could not locate the defendant and victim, Avila said.

Five days later, detectives tracked down the woman, whose identity was not disclosed, and discovered she "had sustained a serious injury," Avila said. The victim identified Sanchez as her attacker. She received treatment at a hospital and has since recovered.

According to police, investigators confirmed the defendant was residing in a transient encampment near railroad tracks off of 22nd Street, where an arrest warrant was served on him, and he was taken into custody without incident on June 20.

Sanchez had no documented prior felony convictions in Riverside County.