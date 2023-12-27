Indio man suspected of torturing, killing 6-month-old son to stand trial

A 32-year-old man suspected of torturing and killing his 6-month-old son in Indio must stand trial for murder, a judge ruled today.

Jawhon Sherod Burts was also charged with one felony count each of assault on a child under 8 with great bodily injury resulting in death and torture, according to court records. He also faces a special circumstance allegation of inflicting torture.

At the end of a preliminary hearing Wednesday at the Larson Justice Center in Indio, Riverside County Superior Court Judge Randolph Rogers discharged the count of torture and ruled that there was sufficient evidence to warrant a trial for Burts on the remaining charges and allegation. A post-preliminary hearing arraignment was set for Jan. 26, 2024.

Officers responded at 10:27 a.m. Dec. 19, 2021, to a report of an injured child in the 46700 block of Clinton Street, according to the Indio Police Department, Upon arrival, officers found the child, identified only by the initials "K.B." in court records, with suspicious injuries.

Detectives at the scene determined that the injuries were the result of abuse, and arrested Burts that day without incident.

The child was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries on Dec. 21, according to police spokesman Ben Guitron.

Burts remains held without bail at the John Benoit Detention Center in Indio.

Burts previously pleaded guilty to one felony count of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse and one misdemeanor count of fighting in public in separate cases, according to court records.