Man, 27, pleads guilty to sexually assaulting woman in Rancho Mirage

A 27-year-old man pleaded guilty today to sexually assaulting a woman in Rancho Mirage at the end of last year.

Reginald Demond Macon Jr. of Indio pleaded guilty Wednesday at the Larson Justice Center in Indio to one felony count of rape by force or fear, according to court records. He is set to be sentenced April 18.

Deputies responded at 1 a.m. Dec. 9, 2023, to a hospital regarding a woman who was sexually assaulted in the 41000 block of Indian Trail, according to Sgt. Daniel Milbrandt of the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. She provided deputies with a detailed description of the suspect.

Investigators with the Palm Desert sheriff's station's Investigations Bureau assumed the investigation and identified Macon as the suspect, Milbrandt said. He was taken into custody by the Riverside County Gang Impact Team on Dec. 20, 2023, in the 47000 block of Van Buren Street in Indio.

Macon was subsequently booked into the Southwest Detention Center in Murrieta, where he remains held without bail, according to inmate records.