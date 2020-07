Earthquake Alert

Did you feel it? A minor 4.2 magnitude earthquake struck in the Los Angeles area (1 mile north of Pacoima). The shaker registered an initial 4.5, but was revised downward to a 4.2 magnitude by USGS seismologists.

Residents north of Los Angeles felt the shaking when the quake struck at 4:29 a.m. There were no reports of damage or injuries.