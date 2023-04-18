Indio resident upset about ‘noisy’ banner planes flying over Coachella Festival venue

With weekend one of Coachella Music and Arts Festival in the rearview mirror, one Indio resident is concerned about the prevalence of banner-towing airlines that fly over the festival grounds.

Sandy Stewart lives across the street from the Empire Polo Club and said the noise from the planes has only worsened over the years.

She said after speaking with officials, she was told the City asked for the area where the festival is held annually to be a no-fly zone during both weekend of Coachella Stagecoach "without any luck."

Stewart said she and some of her neighbors would like something to be done about the planes, which she added "circle to fly over the polo grounds, all day 11am until 6pm."

She said the planes are "louder than the music festival" and while she can put up with the street closures surrounding the festivals, the airplanes are "too much."

The FAA does have rules in place that pertain to banner-towing airplanes, which can be found here.