Indio announces additional Thursday road closure ahead of Stagecoach

Indio city officials announced today that an additional road closure will be added Thursday morning to accommodate the arrival of campers to the Stagecoach Country Music Festival.

From 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. Thursday, Avenue 52 will close between Monroe Street and Madison Street with alternate routes recommended on Dr. Carreon Boulevard, Highway 111, and Avenues 54, 49 and 48, according to a statement from the city.

The festival, which is set to be headlined by Eric Church, Miranda Lambert and Morgan Wallen, will be held Friday to Sunday at the Empire Polo Club in Indio.

"Previously announced road closures continue to be in place. Avenue 50 between Monroe Street and Madison Avenue will be closed through Monday, May 6,'' city officials wrote in a statement. ``The closure is necessary to protect the safety of workers, residents, and commuters."

From Thursday to Sunday, significant traffic was expected on Avenue 48, Highway 111, Interstate 10, and Jefferson, Washington and Monroe streets, city officials said.

Road closures near the venue -- on Avenue 49, Avenue 50, Hjorth Street, and Madison Street -- were set to be in place from Friday to Monday.

Additionally, delays were expected Monday on streets surrounding the festival site and on Interstate 10 as 40,000 campers were expected to leave the area, according to city officials. Motorists were encouraged to take alternate routes if traveling near the affected areas.

An Uber location was set to be on the southwest corner of Avenue 49 and Monroe Street while friend, family and taxi drop-off and pick-ups are expected to be on the northeast corner of Avenue 52 and Madison Street, city officials said. Golf carts are not allowed at any of the affected streets near the festival.

To help ease the traffic conditions, approximately 40,000 guests will be shuttled to and from the concert venue from varying locations throughout the Coachella Valley, according to city officials.

More information can be found at indio.org.