Average Riverside County gas price drops sharply again

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County dropped 6.8 cents today to $5.86, one day after recording its largest decrease since at least 2018, 7 cents.

The average price has dropped 14 consecutive days since rising to a record, decreasing 51.3 cents, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. The decreases follow a 16-day streak of increases totaling $1.064.

The average price is 34 cents less than one week ago, but 55.1 cents more than one month ago and $1.443 higher than one year ago.

The national average price dropped for the seventh time in eight days, decreasing 1.6 cents to $3.854. It has dropped 6.9 cents over the past eight days, including 1.8 cents Tuesday. The national average price dropped five consecutive days, was unchanged Monday and resumed dropping Tuesday.

The national average price is 6.8 cents less than one week ago, but 17.7 cents more than one month ago and 51.4 cents higher than one year ago. It is $1.162 less than the record $5.016 set June 14.