Coachella Valley farmers changing crops and operations due to pandemic

Like the rest of us, local farmers have been facing the many challenges and changes the coronavirus pandemic has brought while trying to keep their businesses and crops thriving.

It hasn't been easy. Agriculture is a big business in Riverside County, contributing approximately $3.9 billion to our economy every year.

But some Coachella Valley producers have been forced to close their packing sheds while moving crop sorting and packing operations to the fields to keep essential farmworkers safer.

Garrett Cardilino of Prime Time International said, "The ladies and gentlemen who doing the grading are working on the trailer and have partitions, face masks, and face shields there. And they're grading into different packs that we do, depending on size, quantity, and color-- quality, the whole thing."

Other producers say they're losing a lot of business right now due to closed restaurants, schools, and hospitals that have been limiting patient procedures.

Jeff Percy of Ocean Mist Farms in Coachella said, "And everything was sort of shut down March 15th. We disked up a couple of hundred acres of produce-- just left it in the ground."

Dates, table grapes, and lemons are some of our desert's biggest crops worth $277 million dollars annually. But local farmers also grow a huge variety of vegetables which are shipped locally and all over the world.

Like so many other industries, the pandemic has greatly impacted their day-to-day operations and financial health.

"So the purchasing habits changed, and most consumers don't realize it," said Mark Tadros of CV Harvest Box & President of Aziz Farms. "But we had a pretty good grasp in the produce industry as to what their purchasing habits were because it was based on years and years of buying," Tadros added.

I-Team Investigator Jeff Stahl talks to local producers to see how they're weathering the storm this pandemic has brought and staying alive economically-- all the while putting food on our tables.

