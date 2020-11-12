I-Team: Palm Springs looking to rehire positions as money pours into city’s budget

I-Team

The city of Palm Springs is looking to rehire more than a dozen positions that had been eliminated from its budget during the pandemic, including several police officers and firefighters.

The city council is expected to discuss the issue at Thursday night's meeting. News Channel 3 has reported on the city's projected budget shortfall of nearly $80 million.

So where would the money for those positions come from?

Thursday at 6 pm, I-Team investigator Peter Daut looks at the numbers, and why a growing amount of money is pouring into the city's budget.