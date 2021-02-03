I-Team: Family sues local school district and its busing company for child’s sexual abuse by driver

I-Team

A Coachella Valley family says it was a violation of trust.

They discovered their child, an 11-year old with cognitive and other developmental challenges, was molested by her school bus driver. It happened on the way to and from school repeatedly in 2018.

"We thought we were doing everything the right way," said the child's father Thomas Lister-Looker. "We were being proactive, including the district, and were working with them (the Palm Springs Unified School District) collaboratively."

Some of the abuse and grooming were recorded on video cameras and audio recorders. The parents first found out about it when the child asked them for money to buy her 'boyfriend' a candy bar.

The driver, Samuel Ortega, 60, was arrested, pled guilty, then sentenced in September for his crimes against the child.

Case Barnett, the family's attorney said, "Given what they do, and how vocal they are and still see happen to their daughter the exact thing they were afraid of happened because the school was derelict in their duties."

The family is now suing the busing company First Student, INC. and the Palm Springs Unified School District saying both failed to protect their child.

Neither Palm Springs Unified nor First Student have commented on the case-- saying they can't discuss pending litigation.

See what those bus cameras and microphones captured in I-Team Investigator Jeff Stahl's report, Bus Assault, Thursday at 6:00 p.m. on KESQ News Channel 3.