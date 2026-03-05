I-Team: Breaking the silence on child sexual abuse

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - The release of the Epstein files has dominated headlines in recent weeks. For many, it's disturbing but distant news. But for survivors of child sexual abuse, it can reopen very real wounds. I-Team investigator Peter Daut took a closer look at how a local program is helping men heal from the trauma.

At Saint Margaret's Episcopal Church in Palm Desert, hundreds of people from across the Coachella Valley gathered to talk about something many of them have kept silent for years. For many here, this was the first time they've ever said it out loud.

"Nobody wants to talk about this," Carol Teitelbaum said. She is a licensed marriage and family therapist who created the It Happens to Boys conference 17 years ago, to break the silence around male victims of child sexual abuse and help survivors heal.

Hear one man's journey to healing, his message to other survivors, and how a local program is helping men heal from the trauma. Watch the special report Sunday at 6 p.m. on News Channel 3.