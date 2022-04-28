FBI in SoCal: ‘Sextortion’ schemes targeting young boys

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The FBI in San Diego today warned parents and caregivers about an increase in "sextortion'' incidents involving young children.

According to the FBI, the agency has received more reports of adults posing as young girls coercing young boys through social media to produce sexual images and videos, and then extorting money from them.

Sextortion is a crime and involves an adult contacting a minor over online platforms such as an app, game, or social media account.

According to the FBI, a predator will use deception and manipulation tactics to convince a young male, most between 14 to 17, "to engage in explicit activity over video, which is then secretly recorded by the predator.''

"The predator then reveals that they have made the recordings and attempts to extort the victim for money to prevent them from being posted online,'' FBI officials

The San Diego FBI office has seen an increase in complaints involving boys who were reported sextortion victims, mostly for money, a spokesman said, adding other victims were extorted for additional images.

An adult coercing a child to produce child sexual abuse material carries penalties that can include life in prison.

"To prevent continued victimization, it is imperative children come forward to someone -- a parent, teacher, caregiver or law enforcement. Children may feel a sense of embarrassment from such a traumatic experience.'' FBI

Stacey Moy, FBI special agent in charge, said children "must be mindful of who they are communicating with online, regardless of the game or social media platform.''

``Education and awareness are key to combating this evolving threat and we want families to take part in these important discussions regarding online safety. Reporting these incidents to law enforcement will help to prevent it from happening to someone else.'' Stacey Moy, FBI special agent in charge

Last year, the FBI received more than 18,000 sextortion-related complaints of all types -- not just the latest scheme involving children -- with losses totaling more than $13.6 million.

To guard against sextortion crimes, the FBI advises that people:

be selective about what they share online, especially personal information and passwords, as open accounts may allow a predator to figure out a lot of information about parents and their children;

be wary of anyone they encounter for the first time online, and block or ignore messages from strangers;

be aware that people can pretend to be anything or anyone online, and videos and photos are not adequate verification;

be suspicious if someone on a game or app wants to talk on a different platform; and

encourage their children to report suspicious behavior to a trusted adult.

People who believe they or someone they know is a sextortion victim should: