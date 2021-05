Local News

California Highway Patrol and CalFire officials responded to an off-road ATV crash that happened shortly after 9:30 Saturday night.

It happened near Coachella Canal Road and Mecca Copia Trail in Mecca. A helicopter was called to the scene as officials said the crash was difficult to access.

Details about passengers or injuries are not yet known. Stay with News Channel 3 for the latest developments on this breaking story.