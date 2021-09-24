Indio receives $4 million in grant funds for downtown flood prevention

Local News

Indio announced it will get more than $4.1 million for the City's Civic Center Storm Drain Project.

The California Natural Resources Agency is allocating the funding, which is provided under the Urban Flood Protection Grant Program for 26 projects statewide.

The program utilizes both traditional and green infrastructure measures to prevent flooding and flood damage in communities.

The project proposes making storm drain system improvements in Indio's downtown area on Requa Avenue from Oasis Street to Jackson Street, where there is currently no existing storm drain.

The plan is to also convert Marshall Parkway to a "green Streets design" with a drainage swale, that will include the addition plants and nearly 90 new trees.

An extra 100 trees will be planted throughout the project site, along with rain gardens along Oasis Street, Smurr Street, and Requa Avenue.

The new landscaping is intended to help prevetn flooding.

