November One Class At a Time Winner says award will “inspire students” to pursue art

November's One Class At a Time Award winner is Ms. Tiffany Silva,who teaches 3rd grade at Cathedral City Elementary School in Cathedral City.

Although Silva nominated herself for the $500 award, she said it is truly for her “wonderful and curious” students.

Silva said a few years ago she was able to secure funding from a donor that went toward purchasing art supplies for her classroom.

She explained that getting additional funding will allow her to continue to keep her students inspired to explore art and tap into their artistic abilities.

