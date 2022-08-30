Skip to Content
Former Palm Desert star pitcher Jeremiah Estrada makes MLB debut, dazzles for Chicago Cubs

Jeremiah Estrada lived out his dream on Tuesday night, making his Major League Baseball debut in an impressive performance as a relief pitcher for the Chicago Cubs.

The 23-year-old Estrada tossed a scoreless 8th inning against the Blue Jays, striking out two batters on 17 pitches at Rogers Centre in Toronto.

The former Palm Desert ace showcased his electric stuff, consistently throwing in the upper 90s and topping out at 99 mph.

Prior to getting called up, Estrada had a 1.30 ERA and 1.06 WHIP in 48 IP with 78 K across three levels of minor league baseball within the Cubs organization.

Always regarded as a highly touted right handed pitcher, Estrada was a 6th round pick in 2017, forgoing UCLA to sign with the Cubs, who gave him a reported $1M signing bonus.

However, Estrada's road to his MLB debut didn't come easy, dealing with injuries along the way, notably undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2019.

But in the end, here on August 30, 2022 the Indio native made it where he's always dreamed of being - on the big stage in the big leagues.

And did he ever deliver.

Blake Arthur

Sports Director Blake Arthur joined the KESQ/CBS Local 2 team in August of 2015.

