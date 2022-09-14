Oak Glen residents work to rebuild after mudslide

Roads leading up to Oak Glen are still coated with thick mud as crews work to clean up.

San Bernardino community leaders are working on assessing the damage of the Oak Glen mudslide that tore the community this week while connecting those impacted to the resources they need

Officials say at least 30 homes were damaged -- and about 3,000 members of the Forest Falls and Oak Glen community were affected by the mudslide including one person who remains unaccounted for.

Officials say that they are focusing on clearing the roads first before they start to remove the debris over the next few months

Brandon Gallegos, who is the manager and part owner of his family’s restaurant, Oak Glen Steakhouse and Saloon is just focusing on the damage at hand while he and his crew work to clean up the mess left behind by the torrential mudslide that tore through his building.

“It held up right here outside our building where the road is where all the viral videos showing right now and just built up and now that mud came through and filled up my building,” Gallegos said.

Oak Glen Steakhouse and Saloon was filled up with five feet of debris, including trees that tore through the business.

To locals, Oak Glen Steakhouse and Saloon is an important centerpiece of the community. The parking lot that is now shrouded with debris has been the stage for county addresses during past disasters.

Gallegos is stunned by the damage but he is grateful to those who have reached out to help.

“The first day was a little bit different. It was hopes and dreams crushed but as we see the help and the outreach, especially on social media , the help with the GoFundMe page to help pay the staff during this time to offset whatever losses we have that alone-we already reached our goal and so we’re just going to keep going”

The county has established a resource hotline for residents impacted by flooding in Forest Falls and Oak Glen. For assistance call: (909) 356-2563

