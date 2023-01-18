Caltrans begins construction on I-10 Desert Rehab Project

The project, which is expected to wrap up in 2026, spans 13 miles of the I-10 east of the Dillon Road Interchange and east of the Cactus City Rest Area.

Roadway improvements include repaving, an additional eastbound truck climbing lane, new railings and safety signs.

Caltrans representatives say the project also includes a solar power electric vehicle charging station at the Cactus City Rest Area and new drainage and stormwater treatment systems.

The I-10 Desert Rehab Project may create delays for drivers traveling near construction zones. Caltrans officials say that the project is necessary and will work to make construction as easy on drivers as possible.

“We understand that there may be possible delays. We do everything that we can to increase signage, use special barricades, use special reflective equipment to not only keep our crews safe, but also keep the motoring public safe approaching and exiting the work area. We understand that there may be delays but safety is paramount,” Thomas Reese, I-10 Desert Rehab Representative.

To sign up for I-Desert Rehab traffic alerts, visit: https://www.i10desertrehab.com/get-updates