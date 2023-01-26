College of the Desert launches free home internet service program for students

College of the Desert is now providing free home internet to active students to complete their coursework and stay connected with COD while at home, according to the school's website.

The internet service provider will coordinate a home visit where they will deliver and set up the modem needed to provide your household basic internet. Service will be discontinued once an individual is no longer a student at the school.

This service will replace the Wi-Fi hotspots for students which were discontinued last December.

Students who are interested in the program must fill out an application and submit it to the Palm Desert Campus Library or Indio Campus Library, or call 760-773-2563 or 760-773-2560 to provide the necessary information over the phone.