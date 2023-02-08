Skip to Content
Betty Ford Foundation reacts to President Biden’s calls to address fentanyl problem

During his State of the Union address Tuesday night, President Biden discussed the impact of fentanyl in the U.S., particularly on the nation's youth.

The president called on congress to work with his administration to address the problem. “So let's launch a major surge to stop fentanyl production in the sale and trafficking with more drug detection machines, inspection, cargo stop pills and powder at the border," said President Biden.  

He also said the drug is killing more than 70-thousand Americans a year. 

Meanwhile, the latest data from the CDC shows 90% of the 80,000 opioid related-deaths in the U.S. in 2021 were linked to fentanyl. 

In the Coachella Valley, The Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation in Rancho Mirage has been tracking the alarming trend.

“Our numbers have come back to pre-pandemic levels and at sometimes are actually exceeding pre-pandemic levels. So we’re seeing, yes the overdoses increase, but we’re also seeing the need for treatment increasing and people seeking that treatment within our facilities," according to the foundation's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Alta DeRoo, MD.

Doctor DeRoo said ending fentanyl overdoses starts with interrupting the drug’s supply chain.

She also said educating young people about the dangers of fentanyl is important to stop misuse, addiction, and death. 

