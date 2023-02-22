Residents urged to heed safety tips as high winds damage property across the Coachella Valley

The series of winter storms hitting Southern California are already bringing high winds to the Coachella Valley.

"We recommend that people stay inside, make sure they close their windows, don't go out unless you absolutely have to, and if you do have to go out, make sure that you're just aware of flying objects or flying sand," according to Maggie Cline De La Rosa, Public Safety Information Specialist with CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department.

Additional safety tips include:

Always be prepared for flash flooding

If you must drive, make sure your headlights are on when your windshield wipers are on, per state law.

Slow down and brake early when roads are slick

Never drive through a flooded roadway

Use sandbags to protect property from flooding

Call 9-1-1 if there’s active flooding in your home/business

Stay at least 35 feet away from downed power lines

"If you see power lines down, don't go anywhere near them," said Shane Reichardt, Senior Public Information Officer with the Riverside County Emergency Management Department.

He warned that downed power lines pose a risk for electric shock even if an individual doesn't come in direct contact with them. "It can be something that ground contact, in close proximity, can cause you problems," added Reichardt.

Severe weather can sometimes cause power outages. Riverside County has a list of warming centers that are available for anyone who may need them.

People are also encouraged to walk around their home and take note of any items that may become airborne or are at risk of getting blown over by high winds. "Your patio heater that is fine most of the time, if you've used the propane in it, it doesn't have as much weight. It might be more susceptible to tipping over," said Reichardt.

