Published 3:30 PM

After 2 months customers are still unable to reclaim jewelry from shuttered Palm Springs store

Customers are still waiting for more information on where their jewelry is, after they dropped it off at Stuart's Fine Jewelry in Palm Springs for repair.

The store abruptly closed in December, and left many wondering how they could reclaim their valuable heirlooms.

After News Channel 3 first reported on this at the end of January, we were contacted by attorney Bonnie Kramer, who said she would be sorting through the inventory of jewelry and contacting customers in order to enable them to recover their jewelry.

It's been more than two months, and several customers have reached out and told us that not only have they not recovered their items, but they have also stopped getting contacted by the lawyer tasked with sorting through the situation.

“I do hope that we’re able to find some sort of valve, or pressure valve, to help everyone who’s lost their stuff,” according to Palm Springs resident Matt Slusarenko.

News Channel 3 has reached out via email and called the office of attorney Bonnie Kramer for comment, but have not heard back.

Jennifer Franco

Jennifer Franco is the weekend anchor/weekday reporter for KESQ News Channel 3

