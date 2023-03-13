KESQ viewers travel to Hollywood for After Oscar show

After a two-year hiatus, KESQ viewers were back on the Fun Bus to join the audience for LIVE with Kelly and Ryan. The Academy Awards may be the biggest night in Hollywood but that doesn't mean the fun doesn't continue into the next morning!

Fun Bus contest winners were treated like VIPS sitting in the center, just a few rows away from the Dolby Theatre stage.

After getting to watch backstage interviews with the stars, and talking with Carson Kressley, Jason Mraz then hopped out of his seat to deliver a colorful burst of energy to what was a very early morning.

Interested in joining the Fun Bus? Be on the lookout for the next contest in 2024!