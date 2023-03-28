Student Athlete of the Week – Michael DeTamble

“I’ve always been competitive. Even if it’s in the classroom,” said Shadow Hills senior Michael DeTamble. “You always want to be the best. I don’t see the point of not wanting to be the best.”

That’s the mindset of senior track standout Michael DeTamble who is coached by his Dad Richie at Shadow Hills. But Michael still had to earn his role.

“So he wasn’t the captain or the leader. He had to work his way up,” said Shadow Hills T&F head coach Richie DeTamble. “I know a lot of people have thoughts and opinions about the coach’s son but I think it was harder for him.”

“There’s nothing better than finishing a race and seeing your Dad over there,” said DeTamble.

“We’re competitive. That driveway at home has always been a competition from day one,” said Richie DeTamble. “Even playing Madden. Neither of us want to lose, but I’m losing everything now.”

“If you are in a competition you are here to win. If you see a record you go after that record,” said DeTamble.

Michael was lucky to find his passion early. Well, he was also really good at it. He is a school recorder holder and a state qualifier.

“I love winning. Not just individually but my favorite moment ever has been winning league as a team,” said DeTamble.

DeTamble got hot late last season and became the first CIF champion in school history for 300m hurdles. That grabbed the attention of colleges and Michael recently comities to Humboldt University on a track scholarship.

“I’m really excited for Humboldt. When I went there it really felt like home,” said DeTamble.

“When good things have happened I just throw my clipboard and forgot I’m wearing a Shadow Hills polo,” said Richie DeTamble. “I’m a Dad right now and there has been so many great memories. I can’t even pin point a Top 10. That high five or that hug, it’s been a great ride."