Desert Hot Springs High School students unveil 3D modeling watershed project at Cabot’s Pueblo Museum

A group of Desert Hot Springs High School students are using their skills to create 3D models of water resources around the city. The students are all part of the 'Renewable Energy Academy of Learning' at Desert Hot Springs High School, and it was created in an effort to bring awareness to water conservation efforts in the desert.

This year, the 'REAL' students work alongside the Mission Springs Water District to create the watershed model. It was officially unveiled at the Cabot's Pueblo Museum in honor of Earth Day, this Monday. On Saturday, around 10:30 a.m. the public, and several local leaders attended the big reveal, and spent time learning about the different water sources available around Desert Hot Springs.

“It's important for projects like this," said Casey Heiser, the Career and Technical Education Teacher at REAL. "Its important to teach students several different things because it's great for them to learn new upcoming technology like 3D CAD and 3D printing. But it also gives them a chance to work with other professionals in the industry and get a well rounded view of what the industry looks like.”

Samuel Sosa serves at the REAL Academy President, and he says this project helped him gain real-world skills that he hopes to use in the future.

"I do think some of the skills that we learned can help me later in life because we did so many things," said Sosa. "We had to cut some of the stuff out of the wood and make sure all the proportions are right. And we had to redo the the cuts if they were wrong. So a lot of the project was making sure things are precise and accurate. You know, measure twice cut once so stuff like that, you know just like kind of simple skills that are actually very beneficial."

Sosa says his favorite part of doing the project was meeting with professionals with the Water District, as well as spending more time with his friends.

"I loved working with all my friends and being able to learn about the the water that we drink and use every day. I believe, knowing about that is very beneficial for anyone," said Sosa.

“I can't even tell you how proud I am of these kids," said Heiser after the unveiling. "They do so much for the Academy and for themselves, their dedication is unmatched. The sheer amount of time they put into the project, and then paying attention to details, doing research that they never would have had to do before.”

Heiser highly recommends any student get involved in similar groups and projects like REAL if possible. He also says REAL projects help students gain skills that will help them get careers in the green energy field in the future.

"Just being part of an academy or getting involved in general with the career-tech education program is really well rounded experience for all high school students," said Heiser.

The model will remain at Cabot's Pueblo Museum permanently, so anyone who takes a tour of the facility will be able the see the student's hard work on display.