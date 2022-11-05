Desert Hot Springs Beautification Committee hosts school cleanup

The Desert Hot Springs Beautification Committee hosted two school cleanups Saturday morning at Painted Hills Middle School and Bella Vista Elementary School.

Teachers, parents, students, and city volunteers picked up trash, swept sidewalks, racked leaves, and did other general cleanings on and around both school campuses.

Courtesy: Jackie Devereaux

The committee joined with the principals of the two schools to educate their students about the importance of keeping their city clean. It's a part of a pilot program that hopes to partner with other local schools throughout the coming year.

It was the first cleanup event of the newly reorganized beautification committee, which has redirected their focus from cleaning empty lots to helping residents and businesses beautify their homes and storefronts.

DHS Mayor Scott Matas and Councilman Roger Nunez, along with Compliance Manager Christina Newsom lead the beautification committee, with residents James Nindel and Jackie Devereaux organizing this event.

The city has committed $500,000 towards the beautification project, which expects to paint houses, fix windows and roofs, and spruce up signage and business storefronts.

The city's code enforcement department will help choose which businesses and homes will be approved for repairs. Each home and business will get about $10,000 towards its beautification project. The $500,000 comes from the American Rescue Plan Act and the Housing Authority.