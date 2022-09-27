US to introduce resolution condemning Russia over so-called referendums in Ukraine at UN Security Council meeting

By Kylie Atwood, CNN

US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield plans to introduce a resolution condemning Russia over the so-called referendums being carried out in four regions of Ukraine and declaring that the UN Security Council does not support the use of force to redraw borders during a security council meeting on Tuesday, a US official told CNN.

The resolution — which will be introduced by the US and Albania jointly — is expected to be largely symbolic as Russia will almost certainly veto it.

Behind the scenes US diplomats will engage with all nations in the security council, including diplomats from China and India, in an effort to get them to vote in favor, the official said.

Thomas-Greenfield will say that Russia intends to annex the territories in an effort to take the territory of another UN member country by force, which the UN charter was designed to prevent, according to the US official. She will ask the members of the security council to join the US in meeting the challenge head-on, the official said.

US officials have repeatedly said they will not accept the outcome of the “sham” referendums, which they believe Russia will use as a pretext to annex those parts of Ukraine. The Biden administration is also preparing a response once Russia annexes the regions, CNN reported Monday.

The introduction of this resolution comes after both President Volodymyr Zelensky and President Joe Biden called for changes to the UNSC during the UN General Assembly last week. Zelensky called into question why Russia is a permanent member and called on the council to punish Russia.

“Reject the right to vote. Deprive delegation rights. Remove the right of veto — if it is a Member of the UN Security Council. In order to punish the aggressor within the institutions,” Zelensky said.

