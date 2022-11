An hour-by-hour guide to Election Night poll closings

The 2022 midterm elections will decide control of Congress, dozens of statewide positions and ballot measures on key issues in many states. This is a guide by poll-closing time for the notable races — both competitive and not — that are on the ballot. See race ratings for Senate , House and governor by Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales. Click on a state’s name to see results and projections for that state once votes start being counted.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.