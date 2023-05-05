Biden tells reporters he will hold a ‘major press conference’ — but White House says he was referring to an interview

By Allie Malloy, CNN

President Joe Biden will not be holding a news conference Friday afternoon, despite telling reporters he would be “holding a major press conference this afternoon.”

A White House spokesperson told CNN that Biden was “referring to a previously announced interview.”

MSNBC previously announced that Stephanie Ruhle will air a Biden interview at 10 p.m.

As reporters were being asked to leave a pool spray in the Roosevelt Room, Biden told them, “We’ve got a lot of work to do and I’m doing a major press conference this afternoon, but I love y’all but I’d like to ask you to leave so we can get down to business.”

